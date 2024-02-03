Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

