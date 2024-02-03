Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $878.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.