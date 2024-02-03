Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.76 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in RTX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

