Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,092 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

ILCV stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

