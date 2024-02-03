Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

