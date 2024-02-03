Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $634.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $603.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

