Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,930 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

