Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $505.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.