Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.86. 693,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,827. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.32.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

