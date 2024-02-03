Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

