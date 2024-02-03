Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 15,709 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Comcast Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
