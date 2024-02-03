Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 4,612 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EL opened at $134.07 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $270.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

