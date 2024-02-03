Banco Santander S.A. Buys 6,606 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.97. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

