Banco Santander S.A. Buys 9,481 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 9.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE EW opened at $86.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

