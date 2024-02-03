Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

