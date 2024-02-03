Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after acquiring an additional 163,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

