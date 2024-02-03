Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 205.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $838.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $768.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

