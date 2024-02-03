Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DELL opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

