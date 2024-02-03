Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 6,412 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $244.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average of $233.86. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.