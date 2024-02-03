Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 83,309 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,309 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.