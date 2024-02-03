Banco Santander S.A. Sells 13,393 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

