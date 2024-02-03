Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,266 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

