Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

