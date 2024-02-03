Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.
In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
