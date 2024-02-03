Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

