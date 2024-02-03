Barclays Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $126.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

