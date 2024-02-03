Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY24 guidance to $12.82-13.86 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

