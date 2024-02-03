Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.3 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.48 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $30.33. 474,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

