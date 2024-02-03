BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 693,728 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 706,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 343,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.