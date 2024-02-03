Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Trading Down 1.7 %

BIIB opened at $243.72 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 307,532 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

