Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) Trading Down 2.9%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.05. 585,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 731,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bit Brother stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bit Brother were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

