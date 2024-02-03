BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 750 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $60.30 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile



BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

