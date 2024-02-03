Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Portfolio Manager Buys $20,061.10 in Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $20,061.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Romaglino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Christian Romaglino acquired 1,350 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,292.00.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

