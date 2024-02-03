BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,381,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,480,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,192,911 shares of company stock worth $32,519,293.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

