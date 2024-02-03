BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.37 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,735,049.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 2,192,911 shares of company stock worth $32,519,293 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

