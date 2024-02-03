BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.