BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE BGR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $13.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.