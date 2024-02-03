BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE BGR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

