BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

