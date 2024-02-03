BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
