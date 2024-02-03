BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 29th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECAT opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 302,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $4,512,910.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,437,466 shares in the company, valued at $275,455,742.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,512,910.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,437,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,455,742.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,386,660 shares of company stock valued at $69,531,654 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $179,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.