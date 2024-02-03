BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.36 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.