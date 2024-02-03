BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BMEZ opened at 15.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.72. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,506,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 286,857,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 3,706,736 shares of company stock valued at $53,290,842 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

