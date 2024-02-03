BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.53 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,669,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately 169,269,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 3,706,736 shares of company stock worth $53,290,842 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

