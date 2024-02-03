BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
BME stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $43.55.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
