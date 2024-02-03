BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BME stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $43.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

