BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

BIT opened at $15.45 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

