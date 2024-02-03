Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
BCX opened at $8.47 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.