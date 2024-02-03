Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

BCX opened at $8.47 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,437,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 107,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

