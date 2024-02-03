BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BST opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

