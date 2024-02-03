BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BST opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $36.50.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
