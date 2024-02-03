BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BST opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.