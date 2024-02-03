BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
BBN opened at $16.80 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
