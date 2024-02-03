BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN opened at $16.80 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

