Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. 527,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,401,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Blend Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

