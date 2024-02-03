BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,329 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 257,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.